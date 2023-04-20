Integrated Advisors Network LLC Increases Stock Position in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Integrated Advisors Network LLC increased its position in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 742 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $1,160,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prudential PLC raised its stake in Discover Financial Services by 127.4% during the 1st quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 16,749 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,846,000 after buying an additional 9,382 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in Discover Financial Services by 8.8% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 14,977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,650,000 after purchasing an additional 1,216 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Discover Financial Services by 33.8% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,372 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $482,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 0.8% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 27,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,038,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 5.2% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 2,961 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $326,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. 81.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Discover Financial Services alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on DFS shares. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $123.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 20th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $113.00 to $118.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Discover Financial Services from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $107.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $115.00 to $112.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $111.00 to $102.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Discover Financial Services has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $117.13.

Insider Buying and Selling

Discover Financial Services Stock Performance

In related news, EVP Carlos Minetti sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total transaction of $826,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 114,493 shares in the company, valued at $13,510,174. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In related news, EVP Carlos Minetti sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total transaction of $826,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 114,493 shares in the company, valued at $13,510,174. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Robert Andrew Eichfeld sold 13,477 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.18, for a total transaction of $1,538,803.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,597,697.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE DFS opened at $105.76 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $103.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $103.49. Discover Financial Services has a 52-week low of $87.64 and a 52-week high of $121.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.43.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $3.58 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.90 by ($0.32). The company had revenue of $3.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.71 billion. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 28.89% and a return on equity of 33.88%. Discover Financial Services’s revenue was up 29.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.22 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Discover Financial Services will post 13.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Discover Financial Services Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.65%. This is a boost from Discover Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.49%.

Discover Financial Services declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, April 19th that permits the company to repurchase $2.70 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire up to 9.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Discover Financial Services Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Discover Financial Services is a holding company. It operates under the Digital Banking and Payment Services segments. The Digital Banking segment focuses on consumer banking and lending products, specifically Discover-branded credit cards issued to individuals on the Discover Network and other consumer banking products and services including private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and deposit products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Discover Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Discover Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.