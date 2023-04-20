Integrated Advisors Network LLC Has $1.17 Million Stake in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Integrated Advisors Network LLC lifted its position in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,636 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s holdings in Allstate were worth $1,171,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital Advisors Inc. OK grew its position in Allstate by 4.3% in the third quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 1,828 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Allstate by 28.1% during the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 356 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. IFG Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Allstate by 4.5% during the third quarter. IFG Advisors LLC now owns 2,199 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Nikulski Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Allstate by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Nikulski Financial Inc. now owns 18,323 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,485,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MGO One Seven LLC grew its holdings in shares of Allstate by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 3,310 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $449,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. 77.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Allstate Trading Up 2.1 %

NYSE ALL opened at $116.51 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $30.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $120.03 and its 200-day moving average is $127.62. The Allstate Co. has a one year low of $103.20 and a one year high of $144.46.

Allstate Increases Dividend

Allstate ( NYSE:ALL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported ($1.36) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.37) by $0.01. Allstate had a negative return on equity of 1.04% and a negative net margin of 2.55%. The company had revenue of $13.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.75 earnings per share. Allstate’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Allstate Co. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th were given a $0.89 dividend. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 27th. This is a positive change from Allstate’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -66.92%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on ALL. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Allstate in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Allstate from $144.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Allstate from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Bank of America raised their price target on Allstate from $131.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on Allstate from $125.00 to $122.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.36.

Insider Activity at Allstate

In other Allstate news, CFO Jesse E. Merten sold 29,451 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.18, for a total value of $3,951,735.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,668 shares in the company, valued at $2,236,512.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.77% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Allstate Profile

The Allstate Corp. engages in the property and casualty insurance business and the provision of protection solutions. It operates through following business segments: Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Health and Benefits, Run-off Property-Liability, and Corporate and Other. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto, homeowners, other personal lines, and commercial insurance marketed under the Allstate, National General, and Answer Financial brand names.

