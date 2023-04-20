Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) Shares Acquired by Integrated Advisors Network LLC

Integrated Advisors Network LLC raised its stake in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,943 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,581 shares during the quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $1,186,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Altria Group by 85.6% in the fourth quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 542 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new stake in shares of Altria Group in the first quarter worth $25,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Altria Group by 118.8% in the fourth quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 805 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Altria Group by 39.1% in the fourth quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 886 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the period. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Altria Group in the first quarter worth $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.68% of the company’s stock.

MO opened at $46.46 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $82.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.56, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.59. Altria Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.35 and a 52-week high of $57.05. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.59.

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.18. The firm had revenue of $5.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.15 billion. Altria Group had a net margin of 22.97% and a negative return on equity of 284.29%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.09 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5.06 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 24th will be paid a $0.94 dividend. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 23rd. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 117.87%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Altria Group in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Altria Group in a report on Thursday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Altria Group from $49.50 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Altria Group from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Altria Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.50.

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Oral tobacco products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment consists of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

