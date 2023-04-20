Integrated Advisors Network LLC Has $1.24 Million Stock Position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Integrated Advisors Network LLC decreased its position in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,336 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 427 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $1,242,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TGT. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates bought a new position in shares of Target during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Target by 122.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 191 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Target by 96.2% during the 3rd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 206 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Target during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Target during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. 78.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Target Price Performance

NYSE TGT opened at $162.51 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. Target Co. has a 12-month low of $137.16 and a 12-month high of $254.87. The company has a market capitalization of $74.81 billion, a PE ratio of 27.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $164.53 and its 200-day moving average is $160.93.

Target Announces Dividend

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The retailer reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.49. Target had a net margin of 2.55% and a return on equity of 25.63%. The company had revenue of $31.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.73 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.19 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 8.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be paid a $1.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 16th. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.66%. Target’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.24%.

Insider Activity at Target

In related news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.98, for a total value of $5,564,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 191,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,408,422.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Target from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Target in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Target from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Roth Capital reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Target in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Gordon Haskett lowered shares of Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $181.69.

Target Profile

(Get Rating)

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

