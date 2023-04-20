Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETW) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.06 Per Share

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETW – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, April 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 24th will be given a dividend of 0.0582 per share on Friday, April 28th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.58%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 21st. This is a positive change from Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund Price Performance

ETW stock opened at $8.14 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $8.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.07. Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund has a fifty-two week low of $7.57 and a fifty-two week high of $10.00.

Institutional Trading of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund by 678.6% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 156,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,214,000 after purchasing an additional 136,318 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund by 19.2% in the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 487,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,972,000 after acquiring an additional 78,404 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund by 10.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 781,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,971,000 after acquiring an additional 71,146 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund by 10.6% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 524,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,346,000 after acquiring an additional 50,412 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $379,000.

About Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund is a closed-end management investment company with objective of providing current income and gains, with a secondary objective of capital appreciation. It invests in a diversified portfolio of common stocks and writes call options on one or more United States and foreign indices on a substantial portion of the value of its common stock portfolio to generate current earnings from the option premium.

