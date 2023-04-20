Integrated Advisors Network LLC Sells 1,467 Shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

Integrated Advisors Network LLC lessened its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 26,406 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,467 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $1,226,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 56.8% in the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 580 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. lifted its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 42.9% during the 4th quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 719 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the period. Finally, Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. during the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. Institutional investors own 53.85% of the company’s stock.

Get KKR & Co. Inc. alerts:

KKR & Co. Inc. Price Performance

Shares of NYSE KKR opened at $53.92 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $53.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.20. The firm has a market cap of $46.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -39.65, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.52. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 52 week low of $41.77 and a 52 week high of $60.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

KKR & Co. Inc. Announces Dividend

KKR & Co. Inc. ( NYSE:KKR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The asset manager reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. KKR & Co. Inc. had a positive return on equity of 5.71% and a negative net margin of 14.70%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 37.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.59 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 17th were issued a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 16th. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is presently -45.59%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have issued reports on KKR shares. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $66.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $67.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.96.

Insider Activity at KKR & Co. Inc.

In related news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 7,600,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.83, for a total transaction of $295,108,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 37 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,436.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 7,600,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.83, for a total transaction of $295,108,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 37 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,436.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider David Sorkin sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.44, for a total value of $2,217,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,434,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $79,508,943.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 39.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

KKR & Co. Inc. Company Profile

(Get Rating)

KKR & Co, Inc engages in the provision of investment and private equity asset management services. The firm manages investments across multiple asset classes including private equity, energy, infrastructure, real estate, credit, and hedge funds. It operates through the Asset Management and Insurance segments.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KKR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for KKR & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KKR & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.