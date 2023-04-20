Integrated Advisors Network LLC Sells 2,726 Shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV)

Integrated Advisors Network LLC trimmed its position in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV – Get Rating) by 6.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,429 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,726 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s holdings in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF were worth $1,253,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. SYM FINANCIAL Corp purchased a new stake in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000.

Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of DFUV opened at $33.95 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $33.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.75. Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $29.41 and a fifty-two week high of $35.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.22 billion, a PE ratio of 11.74 and a beta of 0.89.

Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (DFUV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 Value index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US stocks, selected for having value characteristics. The fund seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFUV was launched on Dec 16, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

