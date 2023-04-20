Integrated Advisors Network LLC Has $1.31 Million Stake in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Integrated Advisors Network LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) by 104.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,111 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 1,588 shares during the quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $1,307,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of LRCX. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its position in Lam Research by 185.2% in the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 77 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Lam Research during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Align Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Lam Research during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Lam Research during the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Yarbrough Capital LLC purchased a new position in Lam Research during the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.60% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $300.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Lam Research in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $525.00 to $520.00 in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Lam Research from $404.00 to $550.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Lam Research in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $495.00 target price on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $491.85.

Lam Research Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of LRCX opened at $491.02 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $498.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $458.32. Lam Research Co. has a twelve month low of $299.59 and a twelve month high of $548.85. The stock has a market cap of $66.26 billion, a PE ratio of 13.20, a P/E/G ratio of 8.50 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The semiconductor company reported $6.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.53 by $0.46. Lam Research had a return on equity of 73.48% and a net margin of 26.91%. The firm had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $7.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Lam Research Co. will post 33.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lam Research Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $1.725 per share. This represents a $6.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. Lam Research’s payout ratio is 18.55%.

Insider Transactions at Lam Research

In other news, Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar sold 881 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $524.09, for a total transaction of $461,723.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,274,893.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Lam Research Profile

(Get Rating)

Lam Research Corp. engages in manufacturing and servicing of wafer processing semiconductor manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, and Taiwan. It offers thin film deposition, plasma etch, photoresist strip, and wafer cleaning.

Further Reading

