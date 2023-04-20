Integrated Advisors Network LLC Sells 259 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Integrated Advisors Network LLC reduced its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,473 shares of the company’s stock after selling 259 shares during the quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,281,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VOE. Index Fund Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 127.3% during the fourth quarter. Index Fund Advisors Inc. now owns 13,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,860,000 after purchasing an additional 7,704 shares during the last quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 5.5% during the third quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 30,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,874,000 after acquiring an additional 1,589 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 4.5% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 2,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Summit Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2.6% during the third quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 178,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,778,000 after acquiring an additional 4,454 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.3% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 28,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,660,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

VOE stock opened at $135.21 on Thursday. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $119.81 and a one year high of $154.69. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $135.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $136.30. The company has a market capitalization of $15.86 billion, a PE ratio of 13.40 and a beta of 1.05.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

