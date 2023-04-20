Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETO) Increases Dividend to $0.14 Per Share

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETO – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, April 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 24th will be given a dividend of 0.1374 per share by the investment management company on Friday, April 28th. This represents a $1.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 21st. This is an increase from Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.14.

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 1.5% annually over the last three years.

Get Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund alerts:

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund Price Performance

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund stock opened at $22.39 on Thursday. Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund has a 52 week low of $19.57 and a 52 week high of $29.35. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $21.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.80.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund Company Profile

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ETO. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund by 123.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 159,823 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,347,000 after purchasing an additional 88,302 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $401,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 135,637 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,087,000 after purchasing an additional 13,071 shares during the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $266,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund by 21.4% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 39,833 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,200,000 after purchasing an additional 7,022 shares during the last quarter.

(Get Rating)

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in dividend paying value stocks of companies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.