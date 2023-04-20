Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETO) Increases Dividend to $0.14 Per Share

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETO – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, April 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 24th will be given a dividend of 0.1374 per share by the investment management company on Friday, April 28th. This represents a $1.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 21st. This is an increase from Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.14.
Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 1.5% annually over the last three years.
Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund Price Performance
Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund stock opened at $22.39 on Thursday. Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund has a 52 week low of $19.57 and a 52 week high of $29.35. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $21.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.80.
Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund Company Profile
Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in dividend paying value stocks of companies.
