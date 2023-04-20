SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) Shares Purchased by Integrated Advisors Network LLC

Integrated Advisors Network LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,025 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust were worth $1,340,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in MDY. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 511,015 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $227,351,000 after buying an additional 36,750 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust by 9.5% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 383,277 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $153,955,000 after acquiring an additional 33,124 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust by 8.6% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 276,929 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $111,231,000 after acquiring an additional 22,017 shares in the last quarter. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 246,172 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $109,002,000 after acquiring an additional 5,622 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust by 1.0% in the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 238,551 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $95,816,000 after purchasing an additional 2,379 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust Price Performance

NYSEARCA:MDY opened at $457.93 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $18.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $461.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $454.29. SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust has a one year low of $398.11 and a one year high of $499.48.

SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust Company Profile

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

