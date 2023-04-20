Integrated Advisors Network LLC Reduces Stock Position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Integrated Advisors Network LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) by 7.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,299 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,261 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $1,313,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GILD. Premier Fund Managers Ltd grew its stake in Gilead Sciences by 62.0% in the 3rd quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd now owns 8,746 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $552,000 after acquiring an additional 3,346 shares during the period. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Gilead Sciences in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $229,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 19,995 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,717,000 after purchasing an additional 897 shares during the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 24.0% in the 4th quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,007 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $945,000 after purchasing an additional 2,129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenleaf Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 36,034 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,094,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. 78.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GILD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $81.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $87.00 to $86.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 6th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $88.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $111.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Gilead Sciences currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.60.

Insider Buying and Selling at Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences Price Performance

In other Gilead Sciences news, insider Merdad Parsey sold 12,984 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.96, for a total transaction of $1,038,200.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 70,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,607,594.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:GILD opened at $84.11 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $57.17 and a fifty-two week high of $89.74. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.34. The company has a market cap of $105.04 billion, a PE ratio of 23.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.38.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.17. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 16.83% and a return on equity of 44.46%. The business had revenue of $7.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.63 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.85 EPS for the current year.

Gilead Sciences Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.57%. This is a positive change from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is presently 82.19%.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

Further Reading

