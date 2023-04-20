Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,710,000 shares, an increase of 11.4% from the March 15th total of 6,920,000 shares. Currently, 3.9% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 838,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 9.2 days.

Magellan Midstream Partners Stock Performance

NYSE MMP opened at $56.28 on Thursday. Magellan Midstream Partners has a 1 year low of $44.79 and a 1 year high of $60.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market cap of $11.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.37, a PEG ratio of 8.28 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $53.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.15.

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The pipeline company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.31 by ($0.25). Magellan Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 54.53% and a net margin of 32.38%. The firm had revenue of $861.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $855.67 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Magellan Midstream Partners will post 4.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Magellan Midstream Partners Increases Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Magellan Midstream Partners

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 7th were issued a $1.048 dividend. This is an increase from Magellan Midstream Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. This represents a $4.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 6th. Magellan Midstream Partners’s payout ratio is 84.65%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SVB Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 32,069 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,523,000 after buying an additional 1,579 shares during the last quarter. MGO One Seven LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 11,805 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $593,000 after buying an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 31.9% in the 3rd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 3,003 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 727 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 105,546 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $5,014,000 after buying an additional 5,490 shares during the last quarter. 51.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on MMP shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Magellan Midstream Partners from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $59.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $59.00 price target on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.36.

Magellan Midstream Partners Company Profile

Magellan Midstream Partners LP engages in the transportation, storage, and distribution of petroleum products and crude oil. It operates through the following segments: Refined Products and Crude Oil. The Refined Products segment consists of an approximately 9,800-mile refined petroleum products pipeline system with 54 terminals and two marine storage terminals.

