DigitalBridge Group, Inc. (NYSE:DBRG) Short Interest Up 11.3% in March

DigitalBridge Group, Inc. (NYSE:DBRG – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,520,000 shares, a growth of 11.3% from the March 15th total of 8,550,000 shares. Approximately 6.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,690,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.6 days.

DigitalBridge Group Trading Down 0.2 %

DBRG stock opened at $11.90 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. DigitalBridge Group has a twelve month low of $9.99 and a twelve month high of $30.66. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.67.

DigitalBridge Group (NYSE:DBRG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $301.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $294.67 million. DigitalBridge Group had a negative net margin of 28.11% and a negative return on equity of 3.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.04) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that DigitalBridge Group will post 0.19 EPS for the current year.

DigitalBridge Group Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. DigitalBridge Group’s payout ratio is -1.54%.

DBRG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on DigitalBridge Group from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on DigitalBridge Group from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Cowen lowered their price objective on DigitalBridge Group from $27.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on DigitalBridge Group from $34.00 to $25.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on DigitalBridge Group in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in DigitalBridge Group by 28.4% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,874,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,106,000 after buying an additional 4,176,103 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in DigitalBridge Group by 18.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,337,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,431,000 after purchasing an additional 3,184,920 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in DigitalBridge Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $11,767,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in DigitalBridge Group by 2.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 74,983,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $539,879,000 after purchasing an additional 1,666,885 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in DigitalBridge Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $16,835,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.52% of the company’s stock.

About DigitalBridge Group

DigitalBridge Group, Inc is a digital infrastructure company that engages in investing in digital ecosystem including cell towers, data centers, fiber, small cells, and edge infrastructure. It operates through the Digital Investment Management (Digital IM) and Corporate and Other segments. The Digital IM segment represents a digital infrastructure investment platform, managing capital on behalf of a diverse base of global investors.

