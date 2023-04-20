Short Interest in Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. (NASDAQ:FYBR) Rises By 11.3%

Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. (NASDAQ:FYBR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 20,710,000 shares, an increase of 11.3% from the March 15th total of 18,600,000 shares. Currently, 9.5% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,490,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 13.9 days.
Frontier Communications Parent Stock Performance
Shares of FYBR stock opened at $21.14 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.18 billion, a PE ratio of 11.81 and a beta of 0.80. Frontier Communications Parent has a 52-week low of $20.30 and a 52-week high of $30.83. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $24.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77.
Frontier Communications Parent (NASDAQ:FYBR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 24th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.39. Frontier Communications Parent had a return on equity of 9.03% and a net margin of 7.62%. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.77 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Frontier Communications Parent will post 0.39 EPS for the current year.
Insider Buying and Selling
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Frontier Communications Parent
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Frontier Communications Parent by 2,144.9% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,051 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new position in Frontier Communications Parent in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in Frontier Communications Parent by 658.7% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 988 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new position in Frontier Communications Parent in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Frontier Communications Parent in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of brokerages have issued reports on FYBR. Morgan Stanley downgraded Frontier Communications Parent from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Frontier Communications Parent in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Frontier Communications Parent from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Frontier Communications Parent from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $36.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Monday, February 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.57.
Frontier Communications Parent Company Profile
Frontier Communications Parent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides communications services for consumer and business customers in 25 states in the United States. It offers data and Internet, voice, video, and other services. The company was formerly known as Frontier Communications Corporation and changed its name to Frontier Communications Parent, Inc in April 2021.
