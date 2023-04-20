Short Interest in GeoVax Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOVX) Rises By 11.3%

GeoVax Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOVX – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 823,800 shares, a growth of 11.3% from the March 15th total of 740,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,760,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

GeoVax Labs Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ GOVX opened at $0.66 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.77. GeoVax Labs has a 1-year low of $0.53 and a 1-year high of $4.30.

GeoVax Labs (NASDAQ:GOVX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.03). During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($2.24) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that GeoVax Labs will post -0.35 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On GeoVax Labs

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOVX. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in GeoVax Labs in the first quarter valued at about $57,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in GeoVax Labs in the second quarter valued at about $333,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of GeoVax Labs in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Hidden Lake Asset Management LP acquired a new position in shares of GeoVax Labs in the third quarter valued at about $366,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of GeoVax Labs by 104,042.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 413,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $451,000 after purchasing an additional 413,047 shares during the period. 11.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on GOVX shares. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of GeoVax Labs in a report on Friday, March 24th. Dawson James initiated coverage on GeoVax Labs in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price objective for the company.

About GeoVax Labs

GeoVax Labs, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of human vaccines and immunotherapies against infectious diseases and solid tumor cancers using novel proprietary platforms. It focuses on preventive vaccines against hemorrhagic fever viruses such as Ebola, Sudan, Marburg, and Lassa fever, the Zika virus and malaria, and human immunodeficiency virus, as well as immunotherapies for solid tumor cancers.

Further Reading

