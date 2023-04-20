FVCBankcorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FVCB) Short Interest Update

FVCBankcorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FVCB – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 172,600 shares, a growth of 11.3% from the March 15th total of 155,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 69,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.5 days.

Insider Buying and Selling at FVCBankcorp

In other FVCBankcorp news, COO B. Todd Dempsey sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.08, for a total value of $211,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 71,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,011,380.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other FVCBankcorp news, COO B. Todd Dempsey sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.08, for a total value of $211,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 71,831 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,011,380.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Lawrence W. Schwartz sold 13,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.55, for a total value of $182,925.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 32,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $444,860.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 41,971 shares of company stock valued at $584,226 in the last quarter. 15.94% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of FVCBankcorp by 2,349.6% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 2,984 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in FVCBankcorp by 532.7% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 2,701 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its holdings in FVCBankcorp by 19.0% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 3,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in FVCBankcorp by 3,104.6% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 4,688 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in FVCBankcorp during the second quarter worth about $105,000. 38.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FVCBankcorp Trading Up 0.8 %

Separately, TheStreet cut FVCBankcorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 13th.

FVCBankcorp stock opened at $10.00 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $12.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. FVCBankcorp has a one year low of $9.63 and a one year high of $17.52. The stock has a market cap of $176.70 million, a PE ratio of 7.67 and a beta of 0.25.

FVCBankcorp (NASDAQ:FVCB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.16). FVCBankcorp had a net margin of 29.92% and a return on equity of 12.61%. The business had revenue of $15.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.50 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that FVCBankcorp will post 1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FVCBankcorp Company Profile

FVCBankcorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. The firm also offers online and mobile banking, and a remote deposit service. It serves small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, non-profit organizations and associations, and investors living and working in and near its service area.

Recommended Stories

