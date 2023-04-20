Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,950,000 shares, a growth of 11.2% from the March 15th total of 4,450,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,030,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.8 days. Currently, 3.5% of the company’s shares are sold short.

NYSE ARES opened at $86.89 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $80.94 and a 200-day moving average of $76.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market cap of $25.78 billion, a PE ratio of 102.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.31. Ares Management has a 52-week low of $53.15 and a 52-week high of $87.50.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The asset manager reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $937.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $813.69 million. Ares Management had a net margin of 5.48% and a return on equity of 16.82%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.85 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ares Management will post 3.93 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th were given a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.54%. This is a positive change from Ares Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 16th. Ares Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 362.35%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ARES. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Ares Management from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Ares Management from $86.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Ares Management from $89.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ares Management in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Ares Management from $81.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ares Management currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $95.78.

In other news, major shareholder Ares Management Llc bought 730,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.65 per share, with a total value of $1,204,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 53,631,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $88,492,107. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Corporate Opportunities F. Ares sold 4,770,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.06, for a total transaction of $124,306,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,326,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $373,337,905.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Ares Management Llc acquired 730,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.65 per share, with a total value of $1,204,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 53,631,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $88,492,107. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 4,139,116 shares of company stock valued at $37,723,951 and sold 5,121,973 shares valued at $154,478,492. Insiders own 47.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ARES. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in Ares Management by 68.0% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 6,485 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $527,000 after acquiring an additional 2,624 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Ares Management by 172.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 32,899 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,690,000 after buying an additional 20,816 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Ares Management in the 1st quarter valued at about $684,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Ares Management by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,191,021 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $502,895,000 after buying an additional 45,745 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in Ares Management by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 7,460 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $645,000 after buying an additional 825 shares during the period. 47.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ares Management Corp. is engaged in providing investment management and consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Group, Private Equity Group and Real Estate Group. The Credit Group segment offers credit strategies across the liquid and illiquid spectrum, including syndicated bank loans, high yield bonds, credit opportunities, special situations, asset-backed investments and U.S.

