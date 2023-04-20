Short Interest in Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) Increases By 11.2%

Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 60,250,000 shares, a growth of 11.2% from the March 15th total of 54,190,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,270,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.3 days. Currently, 1.5% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Infosys during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Schubert & Co grew its position in Infosys by 73.8% in the 4th quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 1,557 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 661 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Infosys by 75.6% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,902 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 819 shares during the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in Infosys by 42.9% in the 4th quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,922 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 577 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Infosys in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors own 12.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of INFY opened at $14.82 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.24. Infosys has a 1 year low of $14.76 and a 1 year high of $20.93.

Infosys ( NYSE:INFY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 13th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $4.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.73 billion. Infosys had a net margin of 16.37% and a return on equity of 31.78%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.18 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Infosys will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on INFY. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Infosys from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Infosys from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on Infosys in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup downgraded Infosys from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Nomura downgraded Infosys from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.33.

Infosys Ltd. is a digital services and consulting company, which engages in the provision of end-to-end business solutions. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Retail, Communication, Energy, Utilities, Resources, and Services, Manufacturing, Hi-Tech, Life Sciences, and All Other.

