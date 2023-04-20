Short Interest in Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) Increases By 11.2%

Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 60,250,000 shares, a growth of 11.2% from the March 15th total of 54,190,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,270,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.3 days. Currently, 1.5% of the shares of the company are short sold.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Infosys
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Infosys during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Schubert & Co grew its position in Infosys by 73.8% in the 4th quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 1,557 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 661 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Infosys by 75.6% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,902 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 819 shares during the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in Infosys by 42.9% in the 4th quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,922 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 577 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Infosys in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors own 12.68% of the company’s stock.
Infosys Price Performance
Shares of INFY opened at $14.82 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.24. Infosys has a 1 year low of $14.76 and a 1 year high of $20.93.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several research firms have recently commented on INFY. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Infosys from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Infosys from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on Infosys in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup downgraded Infosys from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Nomura downgraded Infosys from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.33.
Infosys Company Profile
Infosys Ltd. is a digital services and consulting company, which engages in the provision of end-to-end business solutions. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Retail, Communication, Energy, Utilities, Resources, and Services, Manufacturing, Hi-Tech, Life Sciences, and All Other.
