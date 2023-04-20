Investors Buy High Volume of Doma Call Options (NYSE:DOMA)

Doma Holdings Inc. (NYSE:DOMA – Get Rating) saw unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock investors acquired 2,535 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 1,660% compared to the typical volume of 144 call options.
Doma Price Performance
NYSE:DOMA opened at $0.43 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.48. Doma has a 1-year low of $0.34 and a 1-year high of $2.17.
Insider Transactions at Doma
In related news, CEO Maxwell Simkoff sold 51,791 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.55, for a total value of $28,485.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 46,173,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,395,406.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Hasan Rizvi sold 96,857 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.39, for a total transaction of $37,774.23. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,934,962 shares in the company, valued at $754,635.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Maxwell Simkoff sold 51,791 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.55, for a total value of $28,485.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 46,173,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,395,406.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 226,123 shares of company stock valued at $118,373 in the last ninety days. 33.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Doma Company Profile
Doma Holdings Inc originates, underwrites, and provides title, escrow, and settlement services to homeowners, lenders, title agents, and real estate professionals. It operates through two segments, Distribution and Underwriting. The company also engages in title insurance underwriting business, including policies referred through its direct agents and third-party agents' channels; and provides services in the areas of purchase and refinance transactions in the residential real estate market.
