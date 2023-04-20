Investors Buy High Volume of Doma Call Options (NYSE:DOMA)

Doma Holdings Inc. (NYSE:DOMA – Get Rating) saw unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock investors acquired 2,535 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 1,660% compared to the typical volume of 144 call options.

Doma Price Performance

NYSE:DOMA opened at $0.43 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.48. Doma has a 1-year low of $0.34 and a 1-year high of $2.17.

Insider Transactions at Doma

In related news, CEO Maxwell Simkoff sold 51,791 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.55, for a total value of $28,485.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 46,173,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,395,406.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Hasan Rizvi sold 96,857 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.39, for a total transaction of $37,774.23. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,934,962 shares in the company, valued at $754,635.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Maxwell Simkoff sold 51,791 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.55, for a total value of $28,485.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 46,173,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,395,406.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 226,123 shares of company stock valued at $118,373 in the last ninety days. 33.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Doma Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Doma by 50.3% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 60,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 20,100 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC acquired a new position in shares of Doma in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Doma by 77.7% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 82,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 36,033 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Doma during the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Doma in the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Institutional investors own 36.34% of the company’s stock.

Doma Holdings Inc originates, underwrites, and provides title, escrow, and settlement services to homeowners, lenders, title agents, and real estate professionals. It operates through two segments, Distribution and Underwriting. The company also engages in title insurance underwriting business, including policies referred through its direct agents and third-party agents' channels; and provides services in the areas of purchase and refinance transactions in the residential real estate market.

