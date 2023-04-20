JOANN Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:JOAN)

JOANN Inc. (NASDAQ:JOAN – Get Rating) saw unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Stock investors acquired 8,243 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 1,658% compared to the typical daily volume of 469 call options.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $2.50 target price on shares of JOANN in a report on Friday, March 24th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of JOANN from $3.00 to $2.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 24th. Bank of America cut their target price on JOANN from $3.50 to $1.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Finally, Loop Capital lowered their price target on JOANN from $4.00 to $2.00 in a report on Friday, March 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, JOANN presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.75.

JOANN Stock Up 6.3 %

JOAN opened at $1.85 on Thursday. JOANN has a 1-year low of $1.42 and a 1-year high of $11.55. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.54.

Insider Buying and Selling

JOANN ( NASDAQ:JOAN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.28). JOANN had a negative return on equity of 99.95% and a negative net margin of 9.05%. The company had revenue of $692.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $675.50 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that JOANN will post -1.26 EPS for the current year.

In other JOANN news, CFO Scott Sekella purchased 27,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.59 per share, with a total value of $44,043.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 78,754 shares in the company, valued at approximately $125,218.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 71.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On JOANN

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in JOAN. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in JOANN during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in JOANN by 50.3% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 16,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 5,376 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in JOANN by 141.5% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,982 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of JOANN during the 2nd quarter valued at about $91,000. Finally, Delphia USA Inc. purchased a new position in shares of JOANN during the first quarter valued at about $276,000. 91.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JOANN Company Profile

JOANN Inc operates as a specialty retailer of sewing and fabrics, and arts and crafts category products in the United States. Its products in sewing category include cotton fabrics; warm fabrics, such as fleece and flannel fabrics; home decorating and utility fabrics and accessories; fashion and sportswear fabrics; special occasion fabrics; seasonally themed and licensed fabric designs; and sewing construction supplies comprising cutting implements, threads, zippers, trims, tapes, pins, elastic, and buttons, as well as patterns for sewing projects.

