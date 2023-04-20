Traders Buy Large Volume of Call Options on Kirkland’s (NASDAQ:KIRK)

Kirkland’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:KIRK – Get Rating) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Stock traders bought 9,808 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 1,683% compared to the typical daily volume of 550 call options.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Kirkland’s during the first quarter valued at about $68,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in Kirkland’s by 717.0% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,696 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 6,754 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in Kirkland’s during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in Kirkland’s in the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Kirkland’s in the third quarter valued at approximately $59,000. 37.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Benchmark cut their price objective on Kirkland’s from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. StockNews.com raised shares of Kirkland’s to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th.

Kirkland’s Stock Performance

About Kirkland’s

NASDAQ KIRK opened at $2.80 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Kirkland’s has a one year low of $2.55 and a one year high of $8.45.

Kirkland’s, Inc operates as a retailer of home decor and gifts in the United States. Its stores present a selection of merchandise, including framed art, mirrors, wall decor, candles and related items, lamps, decorative accessories, accent furniture, textiles, garden-related accessories and artificial floral products.

