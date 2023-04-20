Investors Purchase Large Volume of NOV Put Options (NYSE:NOV)

NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV – Get Rating) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock investors bought 2,616 put options on the company. This is an increase of 1,353% compared to the typical volume of 180 put options.

In related news, CAO Christy Lynn Novak sold 9,607 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.86, for a total value of $210,009.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 84,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,849,356. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Eric L. Mattson sold 20,681 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.90, for a total value of $452,913.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 46,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,020,540. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Christy Lynn Novak sold 9,607 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.86, for a total transaction of $210,009.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 84,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,849,356. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of NOV by 288.6% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,531 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,137 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of NOV by 94.4% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,287 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV lifted its stake in shares of NOV by 52.8% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,638 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 566 shares during the period. Ossiam purchased a new stake in shares of NOV during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of NOV in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NOV stock opened at $18.67 on Thursday. NOV has a 52-week low of $13.98 and a 52-week high of $24.83. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $20.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market cap of $7.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.87 and a beta of 1.89.

NOV (NYSE:NOV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. NOV had a net margin of 2.14% and a return on equity of 3.09%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.06) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that NOV will post 1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th were paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 16th. NOV’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.28%.

NOV has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on NOV from $24.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Benchmark initiated coverage on NOV in a report on Thursday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Cowen raised their price objective on NOV from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of NOV in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of NOV in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.40.

NOV, Inc provides equipment and technology to the upstream oil and gas industry. It operates through the following segments: Rig Technologies, Wellbore Technologies, and Completion and Production Solutions. The Rig Technologies segment focuses on the engineering, manufacturing, and support of advanced drilling equipment packages and related capital equipment for oil and gas wells.

