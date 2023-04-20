Stock Traders Buy Large Volume of Toro Put Options (NYSE:TTC)

The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC – Get Rating) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Traders acquired 1,176 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 1,709% compared to the typical volume of 65 put options.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on TTC. Raymond James raised shares of Toro from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, December 23rd. Northland Securities began coverage on Toro in a report on Monday. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Toro from $120.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com cut Toro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $118.67.

Toro Stock Performance

Toro stock opened at $104.51 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $109.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $108.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a market cap of $10.90 billion, a PE ratio of 22.92 and a beta of 0.72. Toro has a twelve month low of $71.86 and a twelve month high of $117.66.

Toro Dividend Announcement

Toro ( NYSE:TTC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 9th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.07. Toro had a return on equity of 36.04% and a net margin of 10.16%. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Toro will post 4.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 6th were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. Toro’s payout ratio is presently 29.82%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Daryn A. Walters acquired 910 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $110.05 per share, for a total transaction of $100,145.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $191,487. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Toro news, VP Daryn A. Walters bought 910 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $110.05 per share, for a total transaction of $100,145.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $191,487. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Renee J. Peterson sold 26,500 shares of Toro stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.09, for a total value of $2,917,385.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 15,318 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,686,358.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 59,634 shares of company stock worth $6,516,758 over the last three months. 2.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Toro in the third quarter valued at $177,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Toro by 2.1% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 52,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,529,000 after purchasing an additional 1,079 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in shares of Toro by 990.5% during the third quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 22,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,980,000 after buying an additional 20,800 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Toro by 78.1% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Toro in the fourth quarter worth approximately $231,000. 85.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Toro Company Profile

The Toro Co is in the business of designing, manufacturing, marketing, and selling professional turf maintenance equipment and services. It operates through the following segments: Professional and Residential. The Professional segment consists of turf and landscape equipment, rental, specialty, and underground construction equipment, snow & ice management equipment, and irrigation and lighting products.

Further Reading

