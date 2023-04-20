Investors Buy Large Volume of Evelo Biosciences Put Options (NASDAQ:EVLO)

Evelo Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVLO – Get Rating) saw unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Traders purchased 1,885 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 1,101% compared to the average daily volume of 157 put options.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on EVLO. Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded shares of Evelo Biosciences from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Evelo Biosciences from $10.00 to $5.00 in a report on Friday, March 17th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Evelo Biosciences from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Evelo Biosciences from $4.00 to $2.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 15th.

Get Evelo Biosciences alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Evelo Biosciences

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in Evelo Biosciences during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Evelo Biosciences by 22.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 78,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 14,567 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Evelo Biosciences by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 578,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,962,000 after purchasing an additional 18,469 shares during the last quarter. Shay Capital LLC acquired a new position in Evelo Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Evelo Biosciences by 654.2% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 22,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 19,639 shares during the last quarter. 85.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Evelo Biosciences Trading Up 8.4 %

About Evelo Biosciences

EVLO stock opened at $0.17 on Thursday. Evelo Biosciences has a 52 week low of $0.15 and a 52 week high of $3.29. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 4.16, a current ratio of 4.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.93.

(Get Rating)

Evelo Biosciences, Inc operates as a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of orally delivered investigational medicines. Its portfolio includes EDP1066 and EDP1815 for the treatment of inflammatory diseases, EDP2939 for inflammation, and EDP1908 for oncology. The company was founded by Noubar B.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Evelo Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evelo Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.