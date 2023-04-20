Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of Put Options on Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU)

Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU – Get Rating) (TSE:SU) saw unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Investors purchased 28,315 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 2,998% compared to the average daily volume of 914 put options.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SU. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Suncor Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on shares of Suncor Energy from C$54.00 to C$57.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. TD Securities boosted their target price on Suncor Energy from C$52.00 to C$53.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Suncor Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Scotiabank downgraded Suncor Energy from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.13.

Get Suncor Energy alerts:

Suncor Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE SU opened at $30.87 on Thursday. Suncor Energy has a 52-week low of $26.42 and a 52-week high of $42.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.16, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.65.

Suncor Energy Cuts Dividend

Suncor Energy ( NYSE:SU Get Rating ) (TSE:SU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.07. Suncor Energy had a net margin of 15.55% and a return on equity of 29.52%. The company had revenue of $10.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.65 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Suncor Energy will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Investors of record on Friday, March 3rd were paid a $0.391 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.07%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 2nd. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 30.34%.

Institutional Trading of Suncor Energy

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Suncor Energy by 1.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 48,285,003 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,573,608,000 after buying an additional 702,121 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Suncor Energy by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 34,070,358 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $959,081,000 after purchasing an additional 859,527 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Suncor Energy by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 22,165,045 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $702,914,000 after purchasing an additional 2,385,561 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in shares of Suncor Energy by 688.5% during the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 16,652,604 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $528,094,000 after purchasing an additional 14,540,653 shares during the period. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its position in Suncor Energy by 21.1% during the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 15,392,254 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $433,459,000 after purchasing an additional 2,677,500 shares in the last quarter. 58.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Suncor Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Suncor Energy, Inc is an integrated energy company, which engages in the development of petroleum resource basins. It operates through the following segments: Oil Sands, Exploration and Production, Refining and Marketing, and Corporate and Eliminations. The Oil Sands segment operates assets in the Athabasca oil sands of northeast Alberta.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Suncor Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Suncor Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.