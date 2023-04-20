Mr. Cooper Group Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:COOP)

Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP – Get Rating) saw some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Traders acquired 10,613 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 3,637% compared to the average volume of 284 call options.

Mr. Cooper Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ COOP opened at $43.79 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 1.56. Mr. Cooper Group has a 1 year low of $35.81 and a 1 year high of $48.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $43.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.02.

Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 10th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $303.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $360.00 million. Mr. Cooper Group had a return on equity of 4.70% and a net margin of 37.46%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Mr. Cooper Group will post 5.23 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on COOP shares. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Mr. Cooper Group in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $57.00 target price on shares of Mr. Cooper Group in a report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Mr. Cooper Group from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.60.

In related news, CEO Jesse K. Bray sold 21,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.88, for a total value of $816,480.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 624,871 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,294,984.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 63,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,752,470. Insiders own 3.11% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 55.1% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the period. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in Mr. Cooper Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in Mr. Cooper Group by 54.8% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 986 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 843.4% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,223 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 430.9% in the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 1,702 shares in the last quarter. 83.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mr. Cooper Group Company Profile

Mr. Cooper Group, Inc engages in the provision of residential loan services. It operated through the following segments: Servicing, and Originations. The Servicing segment consists of collecting loan payments, remitting principal and interest payments to investors, managing escrow funds for the payment of mortgage-related expenses, such as taxes and insurance, performing loss mitigation activities on behalf of investors and otherwise administering mortgage loan servicing portfolio.

