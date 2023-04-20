Cameco Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:CCJ)

Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ – Get Rating) (TSE:CCO) saw some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock traders purchased 28,210 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 942% compared to the typical daily volume of 2,706 put options.

Shares of CCJ stock opened at $25.56 on Thursday. Cameco has a one year low of $20.01 and a one year high of $31.77. The company has a market cap of $11.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 150.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $26.41 and a 200-day moving average of $25.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 5.92 and a quick ratio of 4.74.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ – Get Rating) (TSE:CCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.02). Cameco had a net margin of 4.97% and a return on equity of 2.61%. The firm had revenue of $385.99 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that Cameco will post 1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CCJ has been the subject of a number of research reports. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Cameco from C$43.00 to C$50.00 in a report on Friday, February 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on Cameco in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. TD Securities raised Cameco to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Cameco from C$45.00 to C$48.00 in a research report on Friday, February 10th.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CCJ. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cameco during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Cameco during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Crewe Advisors LLC raised its position in Cameco by 1,175.8% in the fourth quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 1,263 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,164 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in Cameco by 61.9% in the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Cameco during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 53.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cameco Corp. engages in the provision of uranium. It operates through the Uranium and Fuel Services segments. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, milling, purchase, and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment deals with the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate and the purchase and sale of conversion services.

