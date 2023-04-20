Xerox Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:XRX)

Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX – Get Rating) saw some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock traders purchased 1,689 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 1,369% compared to the typical daily volume of 115 put options.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Xerox in the 4th quarter valued at $19,940,000. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in Xerox by 1,362.5% in the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 845,317 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $11,057,000 after purchasing an additional 787,517 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Xerox by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,426,609 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $137,628,000 after purchasing an additional 637,087 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Xerox by 14.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,706,349 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $71,049,000 after buying an additional 607,148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Xerox during the 4th quarter valued at about $7,594,000. 81.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Xerox Stock Performance

Shares of XRX stock opened at $14.26 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 1.67. Xerox has a one year low of $11.80 and a one year high of $20.29. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $15.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.53.

Xerox Dividend Announcement

Xerox ( NYSE:XRX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The information technology services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.90 billion. Xerox had a positive return on equity of 5.15% and a negative net margin of 4.53%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.34 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Xerox will post 1.19 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. Xerox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -46.08%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Xerox from $15.00 to $17.00 in a report on Monday, January 30th. StockNews.com started coverage on Xerox in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Xerox from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Xerox has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $13.00.

Xerox Company Profile

Xerox Holdings Corporation, a workplace technology company, designs, develops, and sells document management systems and solutions in the United States, Europe, Canada, and internationally. It offers workplace solutions, including desktop monochrome, and color and multifunction printers; digital printing presses and light production devices, and solutions; and digital services that leverage workflow automation, personalization and communication software, content management solutions, and digitization services.

Further Reading

