The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Shares Sold by First National Trust Co

First National Trust Co reduced its position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,908 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 122 shares during the quarter. First National Trust Co’s holdings in Boeing were worth $744,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. United Bank grew its holdings in shares of Boeing by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 5,036 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $964,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its holdings in shares of Boeing by 1,064.4% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 850 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 777 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Boeing by 68.0% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,111 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,362,000 after purchasing an additional 2,879 shares during the period. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in shares of Boeing during the 1st quarter worth $836,000. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Boeing by 26.7% during the 1st quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 2,127 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $408,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares during the period. 57.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $225.00 target price on Boeing in a report on Friday, February 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Boeing from $261.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Boeing from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $225.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Boeing from $222.00 to $248.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $223.59.

Shares of BA opened at $208.71 on Thursday. The Boeing Company has a twelve month low of $113.02 and a twelve month high of $221.33. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $207.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $188.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $125.05 billion, a PE ratio of -25.18, a P/E/G ratio of 307.95 and a beta of 1.43.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.75) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($1.80). The business had revenue of $19.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.10 billion. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($7.69) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post 0.16 EPS for the current year.

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space, and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes (BCA), Defense, Space and Security (BDS), Global Services (BGS), and Boeing Capital (BCC). The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

