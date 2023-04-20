Short Interest in Eyenovia, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYEN) Increases By 11.0%

Eyenovia, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYEN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 299,500 shares, an increase of 11.0% from the March 15th total of 269,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 206,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Eyenovia in a report on Monday, April 3rd.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other Eyenovia news, Director Tsontcho Ianchulev sold 40,000 shares of Eyenovia stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.50, for a total transaction of $140,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 561,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,964,238.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 120,000 shares of company stock worth $480,000. Corporate insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Eyenovia
Eyenovia Trading Up 1.1 %
NASDAQ EYEN opened at $4.49 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 6.13 and a quick ratio of 6.13. Eyenovia has a 52-week low of $1.50 and a 52-week high of $4.92. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.46.
Eyenovia Company Profile
Eyenovia, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of ophthalmology products. The company offers a piezo-print technology to deliver micro-doses of micro-therapeutics for the eyes. Its products include MicroProst, MicroStat, MicroTears, and MicroPine.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Eyenovia (EYEN)
- Intuitive Surgical Carves A Bottom And Preps For Higher Prices
- Baker Hughes Is A High-Yield Play On Electrification
- Johnson & Johnson Earnings Mix Some Good with Some Concerns
- Is Bank of America a Good Stock to Buy?
- ASML Reports Massive Growth, Management Points To Sluggish 2023
Receive News & Ratings for Eyenovia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eyenovia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.