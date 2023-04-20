Short Interest in Eyenovia, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYEN) Increases By 11.0%

Eyenovia, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYEN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 299,500 shares, an increase of 11.0% from the March 15th total of 269,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 206,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days.

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Eyenovia in a report on Monday, April 3rd.

In other Eyenovia news, Director Tsontcho Ianchulev sold 40,000 shares of Eyenovia stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.50, for a total transaction of $140,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 561,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,964,238.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 120,000 shares of company stock worth $480,000. Corporate insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EYEN. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Eyenovia by 9.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 61,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after buying an additional 5,217 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Eyenovia by 22.8% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 156,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 29,000 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Eyenovia by 27.0% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 112,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 23,950 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Eyenovia in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new stake in Eyenovia in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.23% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ EYEN opened at $4.49 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 6.13 and a quick ratio of 6.13. Eyenovia has a 52-week low of $1.50 and a 52-week high of $4.92. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.46.

Eyenovia, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of ophthalmology products. The company offers a piezo-print technology to deliver micro-doses of micro-therapeutics for the eyes. Its products include MicroProst, MicroStat, MicroTears, and MicroPine.

