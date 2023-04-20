First National Trust Co Lowers Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

First National Trust Co lowered its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Get Rating) by 56.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,759 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 23,395 shares during the quarter. First National Trust Co’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $673,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Phillips Financial Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, City State Bank boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 686.1% in the 4th quarter. City State Bank now owns 1,077 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 940 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EEM opened at $39.44 on Thursday. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $33.49 and a twelve month high of $43.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $39.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.45.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

