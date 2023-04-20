Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) Short Interest Update

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP – Get Rating) (TSE:CP) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 14,100,000 shares, a growth of 10.9% from the March 15th total of 12,710,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,020,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.0 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on CP shares. Barclays decreased their price target on Canadian Pacific Railway from $90.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $78.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, CIBC lowered their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$128.00 to C$125.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.93.

Get Canadian Pacific Railway alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Canadian Pacific Railway

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft now owns 32,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,168,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Canadian Pacific Railway by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,369,117 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $158,474,000 after acquiring an additional 14,976 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC raised its stake in Canadian Pacific Railway by 504.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 19,110 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,275,000 after acquiring an additional 15,949 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Canadian Pacific Railway in the 3rd quarter valued at about $316,000. Finally, Granite Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in Canadian Pacific Railway by 94.6% in the 3rd quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 23,768 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,586,000 after acquiring an additional 11,557 shares during the period. 72.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Canadian Pacific Railway Price Performance

CP opened at $80.19 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The company has a market capitalization of $74.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $76.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.36. Canadian Pacific Railway has a 1 year low of $65.17 and a 1 year high of $82.96.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP – Get Rating) (TSE:CP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The transportation company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. Canadian Pacific Railway had a net margin of 39.70% and a return on equity of 9.29%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Canadian Pacific Railway will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Canadian Pacific Railway Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.1424 per share. This represents a $0.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. This is a boost from Canadian Pacific Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. Canadian Pacific Railway’s payout ratio is presently 19.44%.

About Canadian Pacific Railway

(Get Rating)

Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of rail services. It offers a suite of freight transportation services, logistics solutions and supply chain expertise. The company was founded in 1881 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Pacific Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Pacific Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.