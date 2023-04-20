Short Interest in Caribou Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRBU) Expands By 10.8%

Caribou Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRBU – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,220,000 shares, a growth of 10.8% from the March 15th total of 4,710,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 480,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 10.9 days. Approximately 9.8% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Caribou Biosciences Price Performance

NASDAQ CRBU opened at $4.45 on Thursday. Caribou Biosciences has a 52-week low of $4.12 and a 52-week high of $13.19. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.31.

Get Caribou Biosciences alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Caribou Biosciences

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Caribou Biosciences by 168.4% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 2,475 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in Caribou Biosciences in the second quarter valued at about $57,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Caribou Biosciences in the first quarter valued at about $61,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Caribou Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at about $70,000. Finally, Boulder Hill Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Caribou Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at about $72,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.44% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

About Caribou Biosciences

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CRBU shares. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Caribou Biosciences from $36.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $19.00 price objective on shares of Caribou Biosciences in a report on Friday, March 10th. HC Wainwright cut their target price on shares of Caribou Biosciences from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Caribou Biosciences from $27.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, March 17th.

(Get Rating)

Caribou Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of genome-edited allogeneic cell therapies for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and solid tumors in the United States and internationally. Its lead product candidates are CB-010, an allogeneic anti-CD19 CAR-T cell therapy that is in phase 1 clinical trial to treat relapsed or refractory B cell non-Hodgkin lymphoma; and CB-011, an allogeneic anti-BCMA CAR-T cell therapy for the treatment of relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Caribou Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caribou Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.