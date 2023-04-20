First National Trust Co Sells 3,340 Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

First National Trust Co reduced its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 37.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,685 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,340 shares during the period. First National Trust Co’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $551,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of AGG. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs bought a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. 80.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:AGG opened at $98.89 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $98.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $97.96. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $93.20 and a 1-year high of $104.39.

About iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

