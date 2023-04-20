Ginkgo Bioworks (NYSE:DNA) Shares Gap Up to $1.22

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNA – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $1.22, but opened at $1.25. Ginkgo Bioworks shares last traded at $1.25, with a volume of 2,637,663 shares traded.

DNA has been the subject of several research reports. BTIG Research cut their price objective on Ginkgo Bioworks from $4.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Sunday, March 5th. Raymond James cut their price target on Ginkgo Bioworks from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ginkgo Bioworks presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.39.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.88.

In other news, major shareholder Barry Canton sold 143,808 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.75, for a total transaction of $251,664.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,846,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,731,977. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, insider Jason R. Kelly sold 258,748 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.73, for a total transaction of $447,634.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,947,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,858,379.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, major shareholder Barry Canton sold 143,808 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.75, for a total transaction of $251,664.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,846,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,731,977. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 2,167,264 shares of company stock worth $3,798,235. Insiders own 17.47% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Ginkgo Bioworks during the 1st quarter worth $211,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Ginkgo Bioworks during the 1st quarter worth $284,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Ginkgo Bioworks by 125.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,696,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,865,000 after purchasing an additional 1,498,987 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in Ginkgo Bioworks by 299.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 88,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 66,660 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Ginkgo Bioworks by 115.0% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 26,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 13,957 shares during the period. 61.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops platform for cell programming. Its platform is used to program cells to enable biological production of products, such as novel therapeutics, food ingredients, and chemicals derived from petroleum. The company serves various end markets, including specialty chemicals, agriculture, food, consumer products, and pharmaceuticals.

