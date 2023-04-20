First National Trust Co Sells 16,322 Shares of Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA)

First National Trust Co lowered its position in Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Get Rating) by 33.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,666 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,322 shares during the quarter. First National Trust Co’s holdings in Paramount Global were worth $551,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PARA. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Paramount Global during the second quarter worth $767,000. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Paramount Global during the second quarter worth $510,000. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in Paramount Global during the second quarter worth $2,404,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Paramount Global during the third quarter worth $2,910,000. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC purchased a new stake in Paramount Global during the third quarter worth $329,000. Institutional investors own 74.13% of the company’s stock.

Paramount Global Trading Up 3.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PARA opened at $22.56 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $21.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.08. Paramount Global has a 1-year low of $15.29 and a 1-year high of $34.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.10, a PEG ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 1.64.

Paramount Global Dividend Announcement

Paramount Global ( NASDAQ:PARA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $8.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.16 billion. Paramount Global had a return on equity of 5.03% and a net margin of 3.66%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.26 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Paramount Global will post 0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, March 20th were paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 17th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.26%. Paramount Global’s payout ratio is currently 60.00%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on PARA shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Paramount Global from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on Paramount Global in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of Paramount Global in a report on Friday, April 14th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Paramount Global in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, Loop Capital lowered shares of Paramount Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Friday, December 23rd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.45.

Paramount Global Profile

(Get Rating)

Paramount Global operates as a mass media company, which creates and distributes content across a variety of platforms to audiences around the world. It operates its business through the following segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment is composed of the CBS Television Network, CBS Television Studios, CBS Studios International, CBS Television Distribution, CBS Interactive, and CBS Films, as well as the company’s digital streaming services, CBS All Access and CBSN.

