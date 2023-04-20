Diversified Royalty Corp. (OTCMKTS:BEVFF) Short Interest Up 11.0% in March

Diversified Royalty Corp. (OTCMKTS:BEVFF – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 671,400 shares, a growth of 11.0% from the March 15th total of 604,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 134.3 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, CIBC reduced their target price on Diversified Royalty from C$3.50 to C$3.30 in a research report on Monday, March 13th.

Get Diversified Royalty alerts:

Diversified Royalty Price Performance

OTCMKTS:BEVFF opened at $2.21 on Thursday. Diversified Royalty has a 52 week low of $1.95 and a 52 week high of $2.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company has a market capitalization of $313.02 million, a P/E ratio of 22.10 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.25.

Diversified Royalty Company Profile

Diversified Royalty ( OTCMKTS:BEVFF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $9.37 million during the quarter. Diversified Royalty had a net margin of 35.55% and a return on equity of 8.02%.

(Get Rating)

Diversified Royalty Corp. engages in the acquisition of well-managed royalties from multi-location businesses and franchisors. It also owns the following trademarks: Mr. Lube, AIR MILES, Sutton, Mr. Mikes, Nurse Next Door, and Oxford Learning Centres. The company was founded on July 29, 1992 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Diversified Royalty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diversified Royalty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.