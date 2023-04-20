MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (NYSE:MYTE) Shares Gap Up to $7.00

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (NYSE:MYTE – Get Rating) shares gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $7.00, but opened at $7.17. MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. shares last traded at $7.25, with a volume of 5,396 shares traded.

Several research analysts recently commented on MYTE shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $7.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday. TD Cowen cut shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $7.00 in a report on Thursday, March 16th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Societe Generale cut shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $12.38.

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. Trading Down 14.9 %

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $7.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.46. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market cap of $522.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -68.33 and a beta of 1.07.

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. ( NYSE:MYTE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $194.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $206.80 million. MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. had a positive return on equity of 7.83% and a negative net margin of 0.99%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. will post 0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 734,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,165,000 after buying an additional 25,644 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its position in MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. by 67.5% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 98,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $691,000 after acquiring an additional 39,600 shares during the period. Natixis bought a new position in MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Sylebra Capital Ltd increased its position in MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 3,888,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,649,000 after acquiring an additional 145,030 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its position in MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. by 46.3% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 72,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $647,000 after acquiring an additional 22,963 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.84% of the company’s stock.

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V., through its subsidiary, Mytheresa Group GmbH, operates a luxury e-commerce platform for fashion consumers in Germany, the United States, rest of Europe, and internationally. It offers womenswear, menswear, kids wear, and lifestyle products. The company sells clothes, bags, shoes, accessories, and fine jewelry through online and retail stores.

