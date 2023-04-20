First National Trust Co Has $621,000 Holdings in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

First National Trust Co increased its position in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) by 11.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,455 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 977 shares during the period. First National Trust Co’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $621,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of ONEOK by 37.2% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 120,524 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,918,000 after acquiring an additional 32,662 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of ONEOK by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 27,536 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,809,000 after acquiring an additional 2,179 shares in the last quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ONEOK during the 4th quarter worth approximately $224,000. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. boosted its position in shares of ONEOK by 51.3% during the 4th quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 10,478 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $688,000 after acquiring an additional 3,553 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of ONEOK by 16.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 654,761 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $43,227,000 after acquiring an additional 92,529 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.16% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

OKE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of ONEOK from $71.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of ONEOK in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on ONEOK from $70.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on ONEOK in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on ONEOK from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $74.73.

ONEOK Stock Performance

Shares of OKE stock opened at $66.35 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.64. ONEOK, Inc. has a one year low of $50.50 and a one year high of $75.07. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.69 billion, a PE ratio of 17.32, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.68.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $5.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.03 billion. ONEOK had a net margin of 7.69% and a return on equity of 27.65%. ONEOK’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.85 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that ONEOK, Inc. will post 5.25 earnings per share for the current year.

ONEOK Profile

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionating, transporting, storing and marketing of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids and Natural Gas Pipelines. The Natural Gas Gathering and Processing segment offers midstream services to producers in North Dakota, Montana, Wyoming, Kansas and Oklahoma.

