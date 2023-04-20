Sigma Lithium (NASDAQ:SGML) Shares Gap Up to $38.78

Sigma Lithium Co. (NASDAQ:SGML – Get Rating) shares gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $38.78, but opened at $39.71. Sigma Lithium shares last traded at $38.60, with a volume of 45,111 shares traded.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Pi Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Sigma Lithium in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Sigma Lithium in a report on Thursday, January 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock.
Sigma Lithium Trading Down 2.8 %
The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $34.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.49.
About Sigma Lithium
Sigma Lithium Corp. engages in the production a lithium property. It focuses its project in Minas Gerais. The firm also plans to build a world-class commercial-scale lithium concentration plant. The company was founded on June 8, 2011 and is headquartered in Sao Paulo, Brazil.
