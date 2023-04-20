Sigma Lithium (NASDAQ:SGML) Shares Gap Up to $38.78

Sigma Lithium Co. (NASDAQ:SGML – Get Rating) shares gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $38.78, but opened at $39.71. Sigma Lithium shares last traded at $38.60, with a volume of 45,111 shares traded.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Pi Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Sigma Lithium in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Sigma Lithium in a report on Thursday, January 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock.

Get Sigma Lithium alerts:

Sigma Lithium Trading Down 2.8 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $34.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.49.

Institutional Trading of Sigma Lithium

About Sigma Lithium

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Sigma Lithium in the third quarter valued at about $3,812,000. Traynor Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Sigma Lithium in the third quarter valued at about $772,000. Diametric Capital LP acquired a new position in Sigma Lithium in the fourth quarter valued at about $554,000. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in Sigma Lithium in the third quarter valued at about $146,000. Finally, Maven Securities LTD boosted its position in Sigma Lithium by 5.0% in the third quarter. Maven Securities LTD now owns 315,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,565,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. 6.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

Sigma Lithium Corp. engages in the production a lithium property. It focuses its project in Minas Gerais. The firm also plans to build a world-class commercial-scale lithium concentration plant. The company was founded on June 8, 2011 and is headquartered in Sao Paulo, Brazil.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Sigma Lithium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sigma Lithium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.