Borr Drilling Limited (NYSE:BORR) Short Interest Up 11.0% in March

Borr Drilling Limited (NYSE:BORR – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,300,000 shares, an increase of 11.0% from the March 15th total of 11,080,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,850,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.6 days. Currently, 5.6% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BORR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Borr Drilling in the first quarter worth approximately $66,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Borr Drilling in the first quarter worth approximately $552,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Borr Drilling by 3,450.6% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,059,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,570,000 after buying an additional 1,029,768 shares in the last quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new stake in Borr Drilling in the first quarter worth approximately $336,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Borr Drilling by 63.8% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 79,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 30,799 shares in the last quarter. 30.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Borr Drilling Trading Down 2.3 %

Shares of BORR opened at $7.31 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.63. Borr Drilling has a twelve month low of $2.45 and a twelve month high of $8.13. The stock has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of -3.99 and a beta of 3.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Borr Drilling ( NYSE:BORR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $148.60 million during the quarter. Borr Drilling had a negative return on equity of 18.95% and a negative net margin of 65.98%.

Several research firms have commented on BORR. BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of Borr Drilling from $7.00 to $8.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Borr Drilling from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th.

About Borr Drilling

Borr Drilling Ltd. engages in the provision of offshore drilling services to the oil and gas industry. It operates through Dayrate; and Integrated Well Services (IWS) segments. The Dayrate segment consists of rig charters and ancillary services. The IWS segment provides integrated well services through Opex and Akal.

