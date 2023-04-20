Nuvei (NASDAQ:NVEI) Shares Gap Down to $42.44

Nuvei Co. (NASDAQ:NVEI – Get Rating) shares gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $42.44, but opened at $39.86. Nuvei shares last traded at $40.83, with a volume of 481,234 shares trading hands.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NVEI. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Nuvei from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Nuvei in a report on Monday, March 13th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Nuvei in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group upgraded Nuvei from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Nuvei from $112.00 to $93.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 27th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Nuvei presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.86.

Nuvei Trading Up 0.1 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $5.89 billion, a PE ratio of 108.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 2.17. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $37.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.69.

Nuvei ( NASDAQ:NVEI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 8th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.09). Nuvei had a return on equity of 7.91% and a net margin of 6.73%. The company had revenue of $220.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $217.92 million. As a group, analysts expect that Nuvei Co. will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in shares of Nuvei by 102.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,269,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $546,607,000 after buying an additional 3,679,400 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Nuvei by 70.0% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,672,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,221,000 after purchasing an additional 1,923,114 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Nuvei by 2.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,238,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,546,000 after acquiring an additional 61,226 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Nuvei by 61.6% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,398,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,819,000 after acquiring an additional 533,047 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Nuvei by 31.0% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,110,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,208,000 after buying an additional 262,766 shares in the last quarter. 29.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nuvei Corporation provides payment technology solutions to merchants and partners in North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. It provides a suite of payment solutions to support lifecycle of a transaction across mobile or in-app, online, unattended, and in-store channels.

