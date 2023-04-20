First National Trust Co Sells 279 Shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

First National Trust Co reduced its position in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,131 shares of the company’s stock after selling 279 shares during the quarter. First National Trust Co’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $575,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Old North State Trust LLC bought a new position in Church & Dwight in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Church & Dwight during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new stake in Church & Dwight in the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Standard Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight during the third quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Church & Dwight during the fourth quarter worth $58,000. 80.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Church & Dwight alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet cut Church & Dwight from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Church & Dwight from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $93.00 target price on shares of Church & Dwight in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Church & Dwight from $88.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Church & Dwight from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Church & Dwight currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.69.

Church & Dwight Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of CHD stock opened at $89.52 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $85.82 and a 200 day moving average of $80.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market cap of $21.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.29, a P/E/G ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.46. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $70.16 and a twelve month high of $105.28.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 20.70% and a net margin of 7.70%. The business’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.08 EPS for the current year.

Church & Dwight Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th were given a $0.2725 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $1.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. This is an increase from Church & Dwight’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Church & Dwight’s payout ratio is currently 64.88%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Church & Dwight

In related news, Director Ravichandra Krishnamu Saligram sold 17,544 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total value of $1,473,696.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 33,835 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,842,140. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Paul Richard Wood sold 48,262 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.37, for a total transaction of $4,023,602.94. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,004.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Ravichandra Krishnamu Saligram sold 17,544 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total transaction of $1,473,696.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,842,140. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 83,350 shares of company stock worth $6,969,241 over the last quarter. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Church & Dwight

(Get Rating)

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, Specialty Products, and Corporate. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products, and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Church & Dwight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Church & Dwight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.