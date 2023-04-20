Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund (NYSE:ETB) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.09 Per Share

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund (NYSE:ETB – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, April 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.0932 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, April 28th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 21st. This is an increase from Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ETB opened at $13.07 on Thursday. Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund has a 12-month low of $12.65 and a 12-month high of $17.08. The business has a 50 day moving average of $13.12 and a 200-day moving average of $13.70.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund in the first quarter valued at $40,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund during the fourth quarter valued at $137,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund during the first quarter valued at $176,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $183,000.

About Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund is a closed-end investment fund, which engages in the investment in a portfolio of common stocks and write of call options. The company was founded on April 29, 2005 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

