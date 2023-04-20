Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund (NYSE:ETB) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.09 Per Share

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund (NYSE:ETBGet Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, April 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.0932 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, April 28th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 21st. This is an increase from Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ETB opened at $13.07 on Thursday. Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund has a 12-month low of $12.65 and a 12-month high of $17.08. The business has a 50 day moving average of $13.12 and a 200-day moving average of $13.70.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund in the first quarter valued at $40,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund during the fourth quarter valued at $137,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund during the first quarter valued at $176,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $183,000.

About Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund

(Get Rating)

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund is a closed-end investment fund, which engages in the investment in a portfolio of common stocks and write of call options. The company was founded on April 29, 2005 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

Featured Articles

Dividend History for Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund (NYSE:ETB)

