Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust (NYSE:EFT) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.11

Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust (NYSE:EFT – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, April 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.111 per share by the investment management company on Friday, April 28th. This represents a $1.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.54%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 21st. This is an increase from Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11.

Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust has raised its dividend by an average of 2.5% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 2 years.

NYSE EFT opened at $11.54 on Thursday. Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust has a twelve month low of $10.89 and a twelve month high of $13.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $11.68 and its 200 day moving average is $11.48.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust by 14.9% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,543,749 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $20,408,000 after purchasing an additional 200,408 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,364,439 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $15,132,000 after purchasing an additional 168,160 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust by 22.2% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 516,263 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $6,825,000 after buying an additional 93,841 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust by 2.2% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 231,001 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,625,000 after buying an additional 4,962 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust by 179.4% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 187,025 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,125,000 after buying an additional 120,077 shares during the last quarter.

Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust operates as a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. Its investment objective is to provide a high level of current income. The firm’s secondary objective is to seek capital appreciation to the extent consistent with its primary goal of high current income.

