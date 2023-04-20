Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust (NYSE:EFT) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.11

Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust (NYSE:EFT – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, April 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.111 per share by the investment management company on Friday, April 28th. This represents a $1.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.54%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 21st. This is an increase from Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11.
Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust has raised its dividend by an average of 2.5% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 2 years.
Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust Stock Performance
NYSE EFT opened at $11.54 on Thursday. Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust has a twelve month low of $10.89 and a twelve month high of $13.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $11.68 and its 200 day moving average is $11.48.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust
Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust Company Profile
Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust operates as a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. Its investment objective is to provide a high level of current income. The firm’s secondary objective is to seek capital appreciation to the extent consistent with its primary goal of high current income.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust (EFT)
- Intuitive Surgical Carves A Bottom And Preps For Higher Prices
- Baker Hughes Is A High-Yield Play On Electrification
- Johnson & Johnson Earnings Mix Some Good with Some Concerns
- Is Bank of America a Good Stock to Buy?
- ASML Reports Massive Growth, Management Points To Sluggish 2023
Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.