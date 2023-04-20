YES WORLD Trading 3.2% Lower Over Last 7 Days (YES)

YES WORLD (YES) traded 1.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on April 20th. One YES WORLD token can currently be bought for $0.0158 or 0.00000055 BTC on major exchanges. YES WORLD has a total market cap of $13.41 million and $1.81 million worth of YES WORLD was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, YES WORLD has traded down 3.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001295 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $94.38 or 0.00336546 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0185 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000019 BTC.

YES WORLD Token Profile

YES WORLD’s genesis date was April 11th, 2022. YES WORLD’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 847,607,839 tokens. The official message board for YES WORLD is medium.com/@yesworld24. YES WORLD’s official website is yesworld.io. YES WORLD’s official Twitter account is @yesworld24 and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for YES WORLD is https://reddit.com/r/yesworld24.

YES WORLD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “YesWorld aims to use green technology to reduce carbon footprints. It is leveraging a unique technology to develop energy-saving products. YesWorld is striving to bring this revolutionary heat reduction technology.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as YES WORLD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire YES WORLD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy YES WORLD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

