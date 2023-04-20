Compound USD Coin Self Reported Market Cap Hits $507.87 Million (CUSDC)

Compound USD Coin (CUSDC) traded 16.4% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on April 20th. In the last week, Compound USD Coin has traded down 16.3% against the dollar. One Compound USD Coin token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0191 or 0.00000066 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Compound USD Coin has a market cap of $507.87 million and $5.21 million worth of Compound USD Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Compound USD Coin Token Profile

Compound USD Coin’s launch date was July 8th, 2020. Compound USD Coin’s total supply is 26,605,059,821 tokens and its circulating supply is 26,605,059,812 tokens. The official message board for Compound USD Coin is medium.com/compound-finance. The Reddit community for Compound USD Coin is https://reddit.com/r/compound and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Compound USD Coin’s official Twitter account is @compoundfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. Compound USD Coin’s official website is compound.finance.

According to CryptoCompare, “Compound is a protocol on the Ethereum blockchain that establishes money markets, which are pools of assets with algorithmically derived interest rates, based on the supply and demand for the asset. Suppliers (and borrowers) of an asset interact directly with the protocol, earning (and paying) a floating interest rate, without having to negotiate terms such as maturity, interest rate, or collateral with a peer or counterparty.

Each money market is unique to an Ethereum asset (such as Ether, an ERC-20 stablecoin such as Dai, or an ERC-20 utility token such as Augur), and contains a transparent and publicly-inspectable ledger, with a record of all transactions and historical interest rates.

cUSDC is the Compound’s wrapped version of USDC and it’s available on the Compound platform.”

Compound USD Coin Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Compound USD Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Compound USD Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Compound USD Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

