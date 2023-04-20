Dawn Protocol Price Up 2.5% This Week (DAWN)

Dawn Protocol (DAWN) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on April 20th. Dawn Protocol has a market cap of $57.30 million and approximately $1.36 million worth of Dawn Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Dawn Protocol has traded 2.5% higher against the dollar. One Dawn Protocol token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.77 or 0.00002675 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dawn Protocol Profile

Dawn Protocol’s genesis date was May 5th, 2020. Dawn Protocol’s total supply is 76,588,157 tokens and its circulating supply is 74,464,266 tokens. The official website for Dawn Protocol is dawn.org. Dawn Protocol’s official Twitter account is @dawnprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. Dawn Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/@dawnprotocol.

According to CryptoCompare, “The Dawn token started as a FirstBlood 1ST token. FirstBlood tokens were created back in 2016, being the third notable token sale on Ethereum. In 2020, a token swap begun to convert legacy FirstBlood 1ST to new Dawn token. Today, the Dawn token can be used on FirstBlood Esports platform for paid competitive video gaming.”

