BitShares (BTS) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $1.06 Million

BitShares (BTS) traded down 2.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on April 20th. One BitShares coin can now be bought for about $0.0109 or 0.00000038 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. BitShares has a total market capitalization of $32.59 million and approximately $1.06 million worth of BitShares was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, BitShares has traded down 5.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Belrium (BEL) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.74 or 0.00009512 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0661 or 0.00000230 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00003672 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00004509 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001061 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00004630 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001524 BTC.

BitShares Profile

BitShares (CRYPTO:BTS) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 19th, 2014. BitShares’ total supply is 2,994,928,675 coins. BitShares’ official website is bitshares.github.io. The Reddit community for BitShares is https://reddit.com/r/bitshares and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BitShares’ official Twitter account is @bitsharesgroup and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for BitShares is bitsharestalk.org.

BitShares Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BitShares is a blockchain-based platform that creates decentralized autonomous companies for improved, low-cost services. It was introduced by Daniel Larimer, Charles Hoskinson, and Stan Larimer, and founded by Daniel Larimer with funding from BitFund.PE.BitShares was created by Daniel Larimer, Charles Hoskinson, and Stan Larimer. Charles Hoskinson was a co-founder but has since left the team.BitShares can be used to participate in decentralized autonomous companies (DACs) offering various services by becoming a shareholder and securing the company through your computer. The platform uses its own token, BTS, for participation and services.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitShares directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitShares should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BitShares using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

